Ex-President Rody faces subpoena

The House Quad Committee is considering issuing a show-cause order and subpoena to former President Rodrigo Duterte if he misses future hearings on his controversial drug war.

Duterte did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, citing health issues in a letter from his legal counsel, Martin Delgra III.

Delgra, however, assured the committee that Duterte is keen to participate in the investigation and will show up before the committee in November.

In an interview on Tuesday, Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., co-chair of the panel, said they would require a medical certificate if Duterte gives the same excuse in the next hearing.

“If there is no medical certificate, and we feel that we’re just being given the run-around or whatever it might be, then the first thing we can do is to issue a show cause order for him to attend,” Abante said.

“And later perhaps we could issue a subpoena,” he added.

Abang Lingkod Rep. Stephen Paduano, a panel co-chair, made the same proposal during the hearing, citing committee rules.

“Under our rules, the tradition is clear, all resource persons invited to a hearing need to explain [their absence],” he said.

Under House rules, a witness may be allowed to defer his appearance before an inquiry but this must be supported by an appropriate medical or other certification in case of physical inability. No witness shall be granted more than two postponements of appearance without justifiable cause.

‘I beg to disagree’

Quadcom chair Ace Barbers, meanwhile, thumbed down the suggestion of the co-chairs, saying Duterte must be extended “due courtesy” given his former stature.

He also dismissed Abante’s claim that the panel gives “special treatment” to the former chief executive. Barbers said Delgra’s letter gave the reason for Duterte’s absence, which the panel should consider.

“We do not give him special treatment. I do agree with the chair of the committee on human rights that we shall stick with the rules of the House but in this particular case, in deference to him being the former president, I would like to ask for your understanding to extend a little bit of courtesy due to him,” Barbers said.

“Let’s not pursue the submission of medical certificates because we all know that he has reached a fragile age. Maybe we can grant that exception to the former president,” the chair added.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, meanwhile, said Duterte’s non-appearance at the hearing was a “clear manifestation of his disregard for truth, justice, and accountability.”

“By refusing to participate, the former president is hindering the people’s right to know and denying them the opportunity to seek justice for the crimes caused by the war on drugs during his term.”