DoH: Other Manila medical centers ready for patients

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday announced that other hospitals in the city of Manila are still ready and able to receive patients amid reports that two public hospitals in Manila are at full capacity.

This comes after the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC) and Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC) said on Saturday that their emergency rooms and wards were full.

According to DoH Undersecretary Albert Domingo, other hospitals available to receive patients include San Lazaro Hospital, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center and UP-Philippine General Hospital.

“It is routine and even prudent for hospitals to announce when they are unable to receive any new patients for whatever reason, so that patients in need of care may be diverted to other nearby hospitals,” Domingo said.

He added that the DoH is coordinating with the local government of Manila and the management of OMMC and GABMMC to ensure that patient treatment and discharge is optimized within the two facilities.

“The two hospitals have not reported any specific disease or incident that may be causing their full capacity,” said Domingo.

OMMC has an approximate capacity of 300 beds, while GABMMC has a capacity of 150 to 200 beds.