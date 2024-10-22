DICT launches digitalization program

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on 21 October launched its national digitalization program dubbed as eGOVph and eLGU in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

DICT Undersecretary David Almirol said eGovPH or the Philippine e-Governance program, is an initiative aimed at improving the delivery of government services through digital technology.

“It enhances Transparency, accessibility and efficiency by providing online platforms for various services, such as business registration, tax payments and public document access,” he stressed.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, the president of the League of Municipalities in the Philippines Cebu Chapter, welcomed the first Cebu launch of the program outside Luzon.

“We, local units are happy with this development as LGUs have to spend P40 to P70 million for its digitalization program or its online services,” Shimura cited.

Almirol reiterated that the program will be of big savings for the LGUs as the eGOVph is free.

The program seeks to empower citizens and streamline government operations, ultimately fostering better governance in the Philippines.

The program aims to reach far-flung areas like the upland and coastal areas.

Shimura lobbied for DICT-7 to expand the program especially in Bantayan island Camotes island and the Fourth District of the Province of Cebu.

He cited that the Fourth District has more than 500,000 in population.