DEADEYE DEO: Cuajao erupts for 34, lifts Letran in 2OT thriller

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Saint Benilde vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs JRU

Letran College has Deo Cuajao to thank for.

The sophomore guard exploded for a career-high 34 points, including the game-winning connection from afar to lead the Knights to a rousing 101-98 double overtime victory over San Sebastian College on Tuesday in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Cuajao went 12-of-19 from the field as the Knights finally broke their three-game losing streak and took the fourth spot with a 7-6 win-loss record.

Cuajao said seeing teammates Jimboy Estrada and Nat Montecillo get hurt during the game and head coach Allen Rucardo’s confidence in his abilities proved crucial.

“I need to step up because Jimboy had cramps and Nat was hurting his foot. I can’t crumble right now,” Cuajao said.

“I’m thankful to Coach Allen and his faith in me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arellano University pulled off a 66-59 victory over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the second game.

Maverick Vinoya fired 20 points and four rebounds for the Chiefs, who improved to a 5-8 record.

Tied at 98 with 15.1 seconds left in second overtime, Cuajao drained a three-point shot for the lead.

Tristan Felebrico, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Stags, missed a layup in the dying seconds of the match as Letran walked away with the win.

Rafael Are forced overtime after draining a triple with three seconds left in the fourth quarter and making it even, 77-77.

Then, Felebrico’s split free throw in the dying moments of the first extra period tied the game at 90.

Ricardo was proud to see Cuajao make his shots as they finally got their first win in the second round.

The Knights outrebounding San Sebastian, 56-49, likewise didn’t miss the eyes of Ricardo.

“He earned it because he worked hard in practice. That’s why he played like that today,” Ricardo said.

“For the past three games, we needed to focus on us. We need to secure our rebounds and maybe we have a good chance to win in our upcoming games.”

Rookie Jimboy Estrada also had a career game of 30 points with five rebounds and seven assists.

Estrada said he wanted to do better this time for Letran after returning from a one-game suspension.

“Coach told us nobody gives up until the final second. I told myself that episode was done and I need to focus on moving forward,” Estrada said.

Are had 27 points for San Sebastian as they dropped down to a 3-10 slate.

The scores:

LETRAN (101) — Cuajao 34, Estrada 30, Santos 13, Javillonar 8, Miller 6, Dimaano 4, Montecillo 2, Jumao-As 2, Nunag 2, Tagotongan 0, Sarza 0, Go 0, Baliling 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (98) — Are 27, Felebrico 19, Aguilar 14, Velasco 12, Escobido 7, Ricio 6, R. Gabat 6, L. Gabat 3, Maliwat 3, Suico 1, Pascual 0.

QUARTERS: 25-18, 34-41, 60-64, 77-77, 90-90 (OT), 101-98 (2OT).

Second game

ARELLANO (66) — Vinoya 20, Ongotan 11, Abiera 10, Valencia 8, Geronimo 6, Hernal 5, Capulong 4, Borromeo 2, Camay 0, Miller 0, Flores 0, Libang 0.

PERPETUAL (59) — Abis 12, Gojo Cruz 11, Nuñez 9, Montemayor 9, Pagaran 7, Boral 7, Pizarro 2, Manuel 2, Javier 0, Gelsano 0, Movida 0.

QUARTERS: 16-13, 33-39, 48-55, 66-59.