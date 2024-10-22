Cop implicated in 2018 Halili assassination ordered detained

The House Quad Committee on Tuesday cited in contempt and ordered the detention of a police officer implicated in the assassination of former Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili, an incident widely regarded as an extrajudicial killing (EJK) tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Police Capt. Kenneth Paul Alborta was cited in contempt for “lying” to the committee, in violation of Section 11, Paragraph C of the House Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation.

The mega-panel ordered Albotra’s detention within the House premises until the committee’s full report is formally adopted in plenary.

Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, co-chair of the panel, moved to cite Albotra in contempt after the police officer claimed he did not know the motive behind the killing of one subordinate and the relief of another in 2018.

“Napakasinungaling nito, Mr. Chairman. Kung hindi mo ma-corner, ‘di sasagot ng tama. Bata mo ‘yung dalawa, hindi mo alam?” Paduano remarked.

During the previous hearing, former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and retired police colonel Royina Garma confirmed the existence of a reward system for police officers who killed drug suspects during the previous administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign.