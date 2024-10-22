Cop implicated in 2018 Halili assassination ordered detained

The House Quad Committee on Tuesday cited in contempt and ordered the detention of a police officer implicated in the assassination of former Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili, an incident widely regarded as an extrajudicial killing (EJK) tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.
Police Capt. Kenneth Paul Alborta was cited in contempt for “lying” to the committee, in violation of Section 11, Paragraph C of the House Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation.
The mega-panel ordered Albotra’s detention within the House premises until the committee’s full report is formally adopted in plenary.
Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, co-chair of the panel, moved to cite Albotra in contempt after the police officer claimed he did not know the motive behind the killing of one subordinate and the relief of another in 2018.
“Napakasinungaling nito, Mr. Chairman. Kung hindi mo ma-corner, ‘di sasagot ng tama. Bata mo ‘yung dalawa, hindi mo alam?” Paduano remarked.
During the previous hearing, former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and retired police colonel Royina Garma confirmed the existence of a reward system for police officers who killed drug suspects during the previous administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign.
Garma recounted a conversation with Albotra in which he bragged about his involvement in the assassination of Halili, who was included in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s “narco-list.”
Halili, known for publicly parading suspected criminals, was shot by a sniper during a flag-raising ceremony in July 2018.
Albotra, who was summoned by the panel, denied Garma’s allegations , dismissing them as “pure chismis” and suggesting that she was likely confused. He even threatened to sue Garma for the allegations.
However, Garma stood her ground, insisting that Albotra was the one who had approached her with the information, expressing frustration at his denial of their conversation.
“Makukunsensya din po ‘yan kasi I treated him very well when I was the [Police] Director of Cebu City,” Garma said.
“If he will sue me, I will face it. But I can look straight in his eyes. I am not lying, and he’s lying and cowardly for not mentioning the names he knows were involved in Mayor Halili’s killing. He knows it.”
The quad comm also heard the testimony of a former councilor accused of masterminding the assassination of Los Baños, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez in December 2020.
Norvin Tamisin, who was jailed for seven months following his arrest in November 2021, claimed that police authorities framed him as a “fall guy” to quickly close the case and classify it as solved.
Perez was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen inside the municipal hall compound on December 3, 2020. His name had also been included in Duterte’s controversial “narco-list.”
In 2016, Duterte publicly read a list of around 160 public officials he accused of being involved in the narcotics trade.
These officials were labeled as “narco-politicians,” and many were later killed in alleged police encounters or assassinated by unidentified assailants, including snipers.