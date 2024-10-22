Cement capacity remains conducive to market demand—CeMap

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) maintains that the cement capacity being produced by domestic cement manufacturers remains ample and conducive to the local market demand.

According to CeMAP president Reinier Dizon, local cement manufacturers have more than enough capacity to meet market demand and are poised to deliver adequate supply provided that developers actively procure from them as well.

“In terms of capacity, the domestic cement industry has grown from 27 million tons in 2014 to 50 million tons in 2024,” he stated in a plenary session during the 32nd National Developers Convention held in Davao City on 10 and 11 October.

The convention was organized by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Also, CeMAP highlighted its commitment to strengthening the housing sector, noting that the national cement industry also focused on promoting local solutions for developers to complete their projects efficiently and sustainably.

Vital material

“Cement is a vital material for house construction and infrastructure,” added Dizon. “The local cement industry can support the SHDA by providing product availability, quality, consistency, freshness, cost savings on logistics and sustainability.”

With the passing of Republic Act 11981 or the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act earlier this year, government projects and procurements are encouraged to use locally made materials, which adhere to Philippine national standards and thus are more suited to the country’s climate and geological conditions.

The measure is also seen to open the door for more widespread patronage of domestic industries, stirring the local economy and sustaining Filipino jobs.

With the theme, “Puy-Anan Para Sa Tanan: Collaborating Towards A Unified Housing Roadmap,” this year’s annual SHDA–DHSUD convention engaged key industry figures from both public and private sectors in helping address the challenges of the housing sector in the Philippines and developing a unified housing roadmap that aims to effectively manage the country’s increasing housing demands.

Resolution for roadmap

The convention brought together over 380 policymakers, developers and stakeholders to address the pressing housing needs of Filipinos.

DHSUD Undersecretaries Atty. Garry V. de Guzman and Henry L. Yap provided updates on public housing programs, while Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta highlighted the crucial role of financing in addressing the housing gap for low- and middle-income families.