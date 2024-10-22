Caloocan earmarks 2025 budget

The local government of Caloocan has allocated a budget of P10.7 billion for 2025 aimed at enhancing upcoming projects and activities in the city.

This comes after city councilors attended the budget hearing presided over by Vice Mayor Katrina Teh-Limsico. The annual budget was sponsored by Councilor Vincent Malapitan of District 1, Councilor Jose Almeda of District 2, and Councilor Patrick “Bullet” Prado of District 3.

Last Friday, the budget was approved during its third and final reading.

Under the 2025 budget, the City Health Department (CHD) and the City Environmental Management Department (CEMD) are the top two agencies with the biggest fund allotment.

The CHD will receive P1.15 billion, while the CEMD is allocated P1.11 billion.

Meantime, the Office of the City Mayor has been allotted P445 million while the Office of the Vice Mayor will receive P30.7 million.

Both public hospitals in Caloocan were also prioritized in the annual budget, receiving a combined budget of nearly P1.2 billion.

Caloocan City Medical Center will receive P746.8 million while Caloocan City North Medical Center in Camarin Road will receive P442.9 million.

Earlier this month, the councilor launched a health program for its residents, providing free breast and pregnancy ultrasound and lump removals.

The University of Caloocan City, which launched engineering programs last July, has been allotted P309.3 million.

Mayor Along Malapitan assured the residents that the city’s money will be spent well and that every transaction will be clean and audited properly.

“I will assure that every cent of the city budget will go into the projects and programs that every Batang Kankaloo will be able to utilize.”