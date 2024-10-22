Blaze razes part of Mary Chiles Hospital

Authorities reported that an early morning fire on Tuesday gutted a portion of Mary Chiles Hospital in Sampaloc, Manila.

The incident occurred at 6:48 a.m., reaching first alarm at 6:51 a.m. and second alarm at 7:01 a.m. Firefighters declared the fire out at 7:20 a.m.

According to the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection, only a portion of the hospital’s stock room was affected, separate from the main hospital building.

A total of 13 firetrucks and an ambulance responded and no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

Arson probers are still determining the cause of the fire and the damage to properties.

Meanwhile, another fire incident took place on the same day at a residential house in Tondo, Manila. The fire occurred at the residential house owned by Marivic Penano at Barangay 69, Tondo, Manila.