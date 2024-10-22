‘BILLBOARD PH’ ANNIVERSARY: CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF WORLD-CLASS FILIPINO MUSIC

What a whirlwind of a year it’s been for Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Thanks to Billboard Philippines’ influence and massive reach, Filipino artists — from fresh, emerging names to seasoned icons — have been catapulted into the spotlight like never before.

Since its inception 12 months ago, Billboard PH, with its significant print and digital presence, has consistently promoted Filipino artists and music, making a considerable impact on the industry.

On 15 October, to celebrate its first anniversary, Billboard PH threw a mega concert at the Mall of Asia Arena called MAINSTAGE. Before the countdown to this historic showcase of today’s hottest Pinoy artists, the media caught up with Billboard PH’s chief operating officer and publisher, Anne Bernisca and editor-in-chief Bret Jackson.

When asked what the brand’s first anniversary means to him personally, Jackson quipped, “It shows how strong Filipino music is right now. There are more concerts, more media and more support for Filipino music every day — not just here, but around the world. We’re blessed to be one of the brands championing it.”

He also highlighted how the community’s positive response has shaped Billboard PH’s direction over the past year.

“We’re lucky to be embraced not just by the artists, but by listeners, fans and the entire music industry. Everyone understands that our mission is to uplift Filipino music globally, and we’re all in this together.”