‘BILLBOARD PH’ ANNIVERSARY: CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF WORLD-CLASS FILIPINO MUSIC

What a whirlwind of a year it’s been for Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Thanks to Billboard Philippines’ influence and massive reach, Filipino artists — from fresh, emerging names to seasoned icons — have been catapulted into the spotlight like never before.
Since its inception 12 months ago, Billboard PH, with its significant print and digital presence, has consistently promoted Filipino artists and music, making a considerable impact on the industry.
On 15 October, to celebrate its first anniversary, Billboard PH threw a mega concert at the Mall of Asia Arena called MAINSTAGE. Before the countdown to this historic showcase of today’s hottest Pinoy artists, the media caught up with Billboard PH’s chief operating officer and publisher, Anne Bernisca and editor-in-chief Bret Jackson.
When asked what the brand’s first anniversary means to him personally, Jackson quipped, “It shows how strong Filipino music is right now. There are more concerts, more media and more support for Filipino music every day — not just here, but around the world. We’re blessed to be one of the brands championing it.”
He also highlighted how the community’s positive response has shaped Billboard PH’s direction over the past year.
“We’re lucky to be embraced not just by the artists, but by listeners, fans and the entire music industry. Everyone understands that our mission is to uplift Filipino music globally, and we’re all in this together.”
About 33 artists in six hours
If Woodstock had 32 acts over the course of three days in 1969, Billboard PH crammed 33 artists into a six-hour concert. As expected, the chart-toppers were saved for last, including Moira, Cup of Joe, G22, BINI and, for the grand finale, SB19.
Moments after the concert, the internet buzzed with news from concertgoers: SB19 ran into technical issues. The kings of P-Pop paused mid-performance — twice — but on the third try, they nailed their Billboard-exclusive remix of “Mana” and “Crimzone.” True to form, the boys didn’t miss a beat, pulling off their intricate choreography in coordinated black-and-red costumes, much to the thrill of the A’TIN.
Earlier in the night, Baguio-based indie group Dilaw treated the crowd to fan favorites like “Janice.” Despite a small mid-show mishap that left frontman Dilaw Obero limping, he powered through like a pro. Meanwhile, super girl group BINI had to go a cappella at one point when the music abruptly cut off. It seems like MAINSTAGE’s unofficial theme was “the show must go on.”
Sure, technical hiccups came and went, but what stood strong was the sportsmanship, camaraderie and celebration of OPM’s brightest stars.
Sarah Geronimo, Billboard PH’s 2023 Woman of the Year, gave a phenomenal performance that night. She strutted, slid and rocked the stage in a fierce black ensemble, complete with wild, rockstar hair and fiery red shades. From “Kilometro” to “Tala,” she had the audience completely hooked and, by the end of her set, they gave her a well-deserved standing ovation.
Another unforgettable performance came from Gary Valenciano and his son, Gab, who delivered a heart-rending duet of “Babalik Ka Rin.” Gary — now 60 but still looking 30 — gave a brief but powerful pep talk on mental health.
World class
Legs were cramping from sitting for hours (long-haul flight vibes), but no one cared. This night solidified what we all know: Filipino music is growing, evolving and ready to take on the world — and Billboard PH is leading the charge, amplifying Pinoy talent on the global stage.
As Jackson told the media before the concert, “We brought two of the biggest groups in the Philippines together — SB19 and BINI. We’re all in this to go global and show the world what Filipinos can do.”
He also highlighted how Billboard PH has taken Filipino artists beyond borders: “You saw Sarah Geronimo at Women in Music in L.A., where she received the first Global Force Award. That was huge for us. We also took SB19 and BINI to Korea for the Billboard Korea launch. We want to keep doing more activations like this, bringing more artists to the global stage.”
Bernisca added, “I think the Billboard team has made remarkable steps in defining what OPM is and ensuring that all artists feel more included in what P-pop means. But to me personally, P-pop means it comes from the heart.”
The young publisher, who is also bringing Rolling Stone magazine to the Philippines this year, made it clear: “Expect us to keep championing Filipino artists from all corners of the country — from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Expect us to feature more artists and, again, bring the spotlight to our Filipino talent.”
When asked to sum up MAINSTAGE in three words, Bernisca didn’t hesitate: “Exceptional. World-class. History-making.”