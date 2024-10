Bicol University College of Science-NSTP Student Council: Current evacuation sites in Legazpi, Albay

In light of the impending heavy rains and potential flooding due to the current weather conditions, the Bicol University College of Science-NSTP Student Council has compiled an updated list of evacuation sites in Legazpi, Albay. This initiative aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas.

Evacuation Sites:

Here are the designated evacuation sites where residents can seek refuge:

1. Cabangan High School and Elementary School

Barangay Cabangan, Legazpi City, Albay

2. Buraguis Elementary School

Buraguis, Legazpi City

3. Daraga Church

Santa Maria Hill, Daraga, Philippines

4. St. Gregory the Great Cathedral

Old Albay District, Legazpi City, Philippines

5. Redemptorist Church

Gogon, Legazpi City

6. Ilawod East Barangay Hall

Ilawod East, Legazpi City

7. Padre Pio, Rawis, Legazpi City

Rawis, Legazpi City

8. Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Legazpi City

Imelda C. Roces Avenue, Legazpi, Philippines

9. St. Jude Thaddeus Parish

Legazpi City

10. St. Jude Thaddeus Filipino-Chinese Personal Parish

Lapu-Lapu St., Legazpi City

11. Our Lady of Salvation Parish

Anislag, Daraga, Albay

12. Cotmon Parish

Cotmon, Camalig, Albay

13. St. Rosh Parish

Taysan, Legazpi, Philippines

14. Bicol University College of Social Science & Philosophy

Daraga, Albay

15. Bicol University Institute of Physical Education, Sports and Recreation

Daraga, Albay

16. Bicol University B1 College of Science, Main Campus

Legazpi City, Albay

17. Bicol University College of Education

Daraga, Albay

18. Bicol University College of Arts & Letters

Daraga, Albay

Residents are advised to evacuate if they believe their area is prone to flooding. Taking precautionary measures now is crucial.

Stay safe and warm, everyone! Your safety is a priority as we face these challenging weather conditions together.

Additional Resources:

- Typhoon Route: [Windy](https://www.windy.com/-Waves-waves?waves,13.134,123.737,5)

- Report Any Disasters: [Mapakalidad](https://mapakalamidad.ph/)

- Emergency Hotlines: [Emergency Contact Information](https://www.facebook.com/share/p/M5UWfnatrZK1qbcq/)

- DOST Pag-asa: [PAGASA Official Page](https://www.facebook.com/PAGASA.DOST.GOV.PH?mibextid=ZbWKwL)

- DZGB: [DZGB News Online](https://www.facebook.com/dzgbnewsonline?mibextid=ZbWKwL)

- BU STORM: [Bicol University STORM](https://www.facebook.com/bicolu.storm?mibextid=ZbWKwL)