Beyond surface appeal

If turnout alone were the gauge, then Manila FAME 2024 was a success. People are coming back to the fair and hopeful that the seasons to come will draw big buyers back like before.
Design Commune for Fashion was all about natural imagery and organic structure. Curated by notable shoe and bag designer Maco Custodio, the colossal paper setting could be taken from multiple inspirations.
Whether stalagmite/stalactite formations, a wind chime, a study in geometry or globally renowned bamboo organ in Las Piñas, or an ode to the bamboo (the symbol of sustainability), beauty was in the eye of the beholder, and there was no right or wrong.
The objective was to make one think and respond, promoting interaction. But the idea emerged from a parametric manipulation of patterns. The result was an interesting showcase of contemporary purist aesthetic that felt earthy, environmental, very conscious and relevant – exactly what fashion is now.
Nature was the anchor of this exhibition, which had a seriousness that went beyond its surface appeal. Strategically inspired by topography, plants and biomimicry (innovation through biologically-inspired design), it essentially went deeper into the basics. Maco echoed the popular idiom, “Give man the fish and he’ll eat for a day; teach man to fish and he’ll eat every day. In design, it’s not enough to know how, but also to see the full picture. This would ensure alignment in creating something with purpose, meaning and lasting value.”
Fashion is going through a lot of earthing and grounding to respond to and address alarming issues specially on waste/trash. And this design progression into the “natural” is not just a mere trend but the road to the right way of living. There’s so much more to nature that’s yet to be explored or seen.
Maco added, “Design, much like the Earth, has layers, each contributing to the more meaningful and lasting connection between the product its creator and its user.”
More importantly, beyond its multi-sensory qualities there’s that link which transforms a product into something more special.
Pieces displayed at the Design Commune were beautiful mirrors of the land and seascapes with flora and fauna. A tapestry of components made of natural materials formed every brilliant creation. Taking a step fashion forward, there was great attention to recycling, upcycling, reworking, reinventing, redesigning and re-using.
Aside from these processes, beyond materiality, it was creation with a purpose. This is where the product holds sentimental value, creating a bond that lasts far beyond its trendiness or initial appeal.
Maco ends, “When design touches all three layers -- the surface, senses and heart -- it becomes an irreplaceable piece because it carries with it a story, a connection and, ultimately, a meaning.”