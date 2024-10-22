Beyond surface appeal

If turnout alone were the gauge, then Manila FAME 2024 was a success. People are coming back to the fair and hopeful that the seasons to come will draw big buyers back like before.

Design Commune for Fashion was all about natural imagery and organic structure. Curated by notable shoe and bag designer Maco Custodio, the colossal paper setting could be taken from multiple inspirations.

Whether stalagmite/stalactite formations, a wind chime, a study in geometry or globally renowned bamboo organ in Las Piñas, or an ode to the bamboo (the symbol of sustainability), beauty was in the eye of the beholder, and there was no right or wrong.