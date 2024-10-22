Bato not taking leave of absence

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday rejected calls for him to take an indefinite leave of absence from the upper chamber ahead of the Senate investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

“No! I have to confront the liars because the public deserves to know the truth,” Dela Rosa told reporters in a Viber message when asked for a comment.

Dela Rosa, whose name came up in the House of Representatives investigation into the Duterte administration’s drug war, was urged to go on an indefinite leave from the chamber by the Akbayan party.

Akbayan Representative Perci Cendaña also urged Senator Christopher “Bong” Go to do the same.

Dela Rosa and Go were central figures in the anti-drug campaign, resource persons at the House hearing testified, and their participation in the Senate probe would undermine its credibility.

Dela Rosa confirmed Duterte’s attendance at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into the drug war.

“The former president told me he is going to attend the Senate hearing regardless of who is presiding,” Dela Rosa said.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero appointed Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s subcommittee that would lead the investigation.