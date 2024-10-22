Army: Remains exhumed ‘only by request of family’

The Philippine Army on Tuesday clarified that any family member of a fallen soldier buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) is allowed to request the exhumation of their loved ones, following Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks about exhuming former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s remains amid ongoing attacks against her.

“That is a political statement,” Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, refusing to comment further on Duterte’s remarks.

Dema-ala assured that the remains buried at the heroes’ cemetery are "very safe" from anyone seeking to disrespect the tombs. He emphasized that security protocols are in place, especially with Undas or All Saints' Day approaching.

“In preparation for our commemoration of Undas, as the Philippine Army does every year, our security protocols have been established to maintain orderliness,” he stated.

In an ambush interview, Dema-ala clarified that exhuming remains at the cemetery is only allowed if the immediate family requests it.

“Digging of remains is permitted as long as the immediate family requests it,” he explained.

He outlined the procedure, noting that families must send a letter of request to the Army’s grave services unit, which will then forward it to the Armed Forces of the Philippines General Headquarters. Once approved, the family must obtain a permit to transfer the remains from LNMB to Taguig City.

“As long as they have that permit, and they have that authority, they are allowed to exhume as long as they are members of the immediate family,” he added.

Last week, Duterte mentioned in a group chat with Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, that she would exhume their father’s remains and throw them into the West Philippine Sea if the attacks against her continued.

The Vice President’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, allowed Marcos Sr.’s burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016, asserting that he deserved the honor as a former soldier.