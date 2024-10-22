AREIT at the Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024

AREIT achieved a double victory at the 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024, taking home the Platinum Award for Best Overall ESG & Profitability REIT in the Philippines. Additionally, former President and CEO Carol T. Mills was recognized as Best CEO among REITs with over $1 billion market capitalization, reinforcing Ayala Land’s leadership in the country’s REIT sector.

The Platinum Award celebrates REITs that successfully integrate ESG principles while maintaining strong profitability, setting a high industry benchmark. The Best CEO award recognized Mills for her exceptional leadership in navigating economic challenges while driving sustainability.

The awards were judged by senior financial and real estate professionals from rating agencies, research houses, and advisory firms across different countries. The selection criteria combined ratings strength, financial performance, and other key metrics.

Held in Singapore on 3 October, 2024, the summit featured panels, case studies, and discussions around sustainability, technology, and profitability in the real estate sector. Industry professionals explored how sustainable practices can enhance yields and reduce operational costs.