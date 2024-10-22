'Annyeong,' Clear skin

Say ‘Annyeong’ to flawless skin

In Korea, annyeong means both hello and goodbye — so with Carenology, say annyeong to breakouts, dull skin and harsh skincare routines. Hello to chok-chok (that bouncy, plump glow) and a smooth, hydrated complexion.

Whether you’re aiming for the kwang (radiant glow) of your dreams or want to achieve a flawless mool-gwang (water shine) finish, Carenology’s lineup is here to deliver.

At the launch, the DAILY TRIBUNE got to experience what’s about to change your skincare routine:

RE: BLUE Facial Cleanser is a hypoallergenic cleanser that thoroughly removes impurities and oil while minimizing irritation after primary cleansing.

RE: BLUE Multi Boost Toner is a mild toner that enhances skincare, enabling the skin to absorb active ingredients more effectively.

RE: BLUE Regenerating Serum is a serum that recharges skin energy by strengthening weakened skin and alleviating stress that the skin has been subjected to throughout the day.

RE: BLUE Ultra Repair Cream is a cream for barrier care that offers the energy of fresh hydration, restoring the healthy condition of weakened skin.

RE: BLUE Night Facial Oil is Carenology’s star product. This non-greasy oil is derived from 98.9 percent natural ingredients and infuses energy into the skin while restoring the right balance to reestablish the biorhythm of damaged skin.

SUNBLOCK from Carenology features a dual-toning sunscreen system that evens out skin tone and provides the highest sun protection for achieving that sun-protected luxurious skin glow.

It’s our turn now. Get your #Kyeopta beauty routine fixed in one place with Carenology95 if you’re ready for a Korean-level skin transformation.

Forget the 10-step procedure to achieve beautiful skin — Carenology has simplified skincare for us Filipinos. We are so excited to exclaim, “Annyeonghaseyo, clear skin imnida!” when the Korean glow calls.