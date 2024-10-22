'Annyeong,' Clear skin

The beauty game is seriously daebak, and our skin is totally jjang right now. The Korean skincare brand Carenology95, which everyone’s been raving about, officially made its way to the Philippines on 16 October, where beauty unnies and oppas gathered at Blackbird in Makati City to celebrate Carenology’s PH launch.
Carenology is centered around the science and enjoyment of skincare. Combining the words “care” and “knowledge” in the brand name serves as a reminder that being beautiful is about more than simply looking good; it’s also about understanding your skin’s needs and meeting them.
Dianne Gonzales, director of MMG Enterprises, said, “We decided to bring Carenology to the Philippines because of its quality and proven effectiveness. Carenology prioritizes the use of natural ingredients and cutting-edge technology, which aligns with the needs of Filipinos seeking quality Korean skincare solutions.”
This skincare brand was established in 1995 by dermatologist Dr. Lim Ee Seok and is driven by 28 years of research and a dedication to healthy, radiant skin. The key? Simple and efficient skincare solutions using plant-based ingredients supported by research. Better yet, Dr. Lim says that even though Carenology was first created for Korean skin, Filipinos can benefit from it just as much. And lastly, a little love for our tropical skin.
Made from 2,000 Moroccan blue tansy flowers per gram, the blue carbon oil is a noteworthy ingredient that we’re stanning hard. This potent oil addresses all your skin issues, from anti-aging and complexion enhancements to reducing redness and managing sebum.
Say ‘Annyeong’ to flawless skin
In Korea, annyeong means both hello and goodbye — so with Carenology, say annyeong to breakouts, dull skin and harsh skincare routines. Hello to chok-chok (that bouncy, plump glow) and a smooth, hydrated complexion.
Whether you’re aiming for the kwang (radiant glow) of your dreams or want to achieve a flawless mool-gwang (water shine) finish, Carenology’s lineup is here to deliver.
At the launch, the DAILY TRIBUNE got to experience what’s about to change your skincare routine:
RE: BLUE Facial Cleanser is a hypoallergenic cleanser that thoroughly removes impurities and oil while minimizing irritation after primary cleansing.
RE: BLUE Multi Boost Toner is a mild toner that enhances skincare, enabling the skin to absorb active ingredients more effectively.
RE: BLUE Regenerating Serum is a serum that recharges skin energy by strengthening weakened skin and alleviating stress that the skin has been subjected to throughout the day.
RE: BLUE Ultra Repair Cream is a cream for barrier care that offers the energy of fresh hydration, restoring the healthy condition of weakened skin.
RE: BLUE Night Facial Oil is Carenology’s star product. This non-greasy oil is derived from 98.9 percent natural ingredients and infuses energy into the skin while restoring the right balance to reestablish the biorhythm of damaged skin.
SUNBLOCK from Carenology features a dual-toning sunscreen system that evens out skin tone and provides the highest sun protection for achieving that sun-protected luxurious skin glow.
It’s our turn now. Get your #Kyeopta beauty routine fixed in one place with Carenology95 if you’re ready for a Korean-level skin transformation.
Forget the 10-step procedure to achieve beautiful skin — Carenology has simplified skincare for us Filipinos. We are so excited to exclaim, “Annyeonghaseyo, clear skin imnida!” when the Korean glow calls.