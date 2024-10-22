‘Alagang QCPD’ provides benefits

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Tuesday that it continued to demonstrate its commitment to the health and well-being of its personnel and the community through the “Alagang QCPD” initiative.

In just three weeks, the District Medical and Dental Unit has successfully conducted visitations at key police stations, delivering vital health services to QCPD officers, their families, and Persons Under Police Custody (PUPCs).

QCPD director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said the stations visited included Cubao Police Station 7, Project 4 Police Station 8, Anonas Police Station 9, Kamuning Police Station 10 and Payatas Bagong Police Station 13.

Buslig said these visits were focused on providing essential health services aimed at enhancing the overall welfare of the personnel and the community they serve.

The services offered during the visits included: Lectures on Dental Health and Reimbursement of Hospital Expenses; Distribution of Dental Kits and IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials; Monitoring of Random Blood Sugar (RBS); and Health Status Monitoring for PUPCs.

Over the course of the program, 103 QCPD personnel, including their dependents and authorized civilians, have benefited from the initiative. Meantime, 47 individuals underwent RBS monitoring, 69 received dental health services, and 15 were provided with dental kits.