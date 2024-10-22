Ahanmisi loves running with Kings’ dynamic duo

Maverick Ahanmisi could not help but marvel at playing alongside Barangay Ginebra’s backcourt duo of Scottie Thompson and rookie RJ Abarrientos.

The veteran has shown renewed energy running the floor with the two other Kings as they powered the franchise into the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals.

In fact, their energy rubbed into Ahanmisi fueling his 25-point explosion in the semifinals series-clinching Game 6 win over San Miguel Beer, 102-99, last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s fun. It’s definitely fun. Playing with those two is fun. They have high basketball IQ. They have good motors so you know it’s a blessing,” Ahanmisi said.

Ginebra will again pin its hopes on Ahanmisi, Thompson and Abarrientos to back resident import Justin Brownlee in reclaiming the title it lost to defending champion TNT last year.

Heading into Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, Ahanmisi cherishes the opportunity to get another crack at winning a championship.

It has been eight years since the 33-year-old third overall pick in the 2015 PBA Draft stepped foot on the biggest stage of the tournament.

He will play his first finals appearance in a Ginebra uniform since transferring from a two-year stint with Converge last season.

It is his first title run since helping Rain or Shine rule the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup at the expense of Alaska, 4-2.

“It’s been a while. Definitely excited to be back in the finals. It’s been a long time coming,” Ahanmisi said.

“I’m just glad we made it here. It was a tough series. It’s been a tough playoffs so far, but I’m glad we stuck together and finally got the win.”

The Kings need Ahanmisi’s firepower and hustle to topple the well-rested TNT from the throne.

The Tropang Giga led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dispatched the Elasto Painters in five games.