AFP assures security of foreigners in Mindanao amid US vlogger’s abduction

Content warning: this article contains a report of a foreign tourist allegedly being abducted in the Philippines.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of foreigners in Mindanao following the reported abduction of an American vlogger in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

“We are assuring the public that we are really doing everything in our power to hit our targets, to eliminate these threats internally,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

Padilla confirmed that the AFP is closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in efforts to locate U.S. national Elliot Eastman, who was reportedly abducted by four men from his wife’s residence on 17 October.

Eastman was allegedly shot while trying to escape and was then taken aboard a boat headed to open seas.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines, whatever it is that is required from us to augment them, then we will give our forces accordingly,” Padilla said.

Padilla also emphasized the AFP’s commitment to addressing local terrorism in order to shift its focus fully toward territorial defense.

Despite the incident, Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala expressed confidence that the security situation in Mindanao remains stable and manageable.

“Currently, our investigation is ongoing with the Philippine National Police. We still cannot conclude if they are really involved. However, the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are very confident that the security situation in Mindanao is still stable and manageable,” Dema-ala said in the same press briefing.

Padilla confirmed that the AFP has adjusted its security operations in response to the kidnapping, particularly to safeguard foreigners in the region.

“Of course, we adjust accordingly to certain situations. So our ground commanders are always there to give guidance as to operations that are being conducted in their localities," she said.