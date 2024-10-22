450 apply for PBBM 4PH housing

CAGAYAN DE ORO City — About 450 applicants are undergoing assessment of the housing program being implemented by the city government in line with the national housing program for Filipinos 4PH program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. over the weekend.

The activity was initiated by the City Housing and Urban Development Department (CHUDD) together with the Socialized Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

The program was attended by Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy and Barangay Carmen punong barangay Raineir Joaquin “Kikang” Uy.

Applicants in attendance from Barangays Carmen, San Simon, Pagatpat, and some barangays of District I.

CHUDD acting department manager Cesar A. Pagla-aan Jr. said applicants were also subjected to orientation and interviews to complete their requirements and begin processing.

Mayor Uy reminded applicants that the government is trying to take care of homeless people, especially informal settler families to be given decent housing.

But it also means that the house is no longer free; they can avail and own it with the help of SHFC but at a cheaper price.

The housing in the city will be the second housing project in Northern Mindanao next to the ongoing housing program in Tagolona Misamis Oriental.

A theme-park inspired housing project under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is now rising in Misamis Oriental.