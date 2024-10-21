Workers in Ilocos Region get minimum wage hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-I motu propio issued a wage order granting a P33 daily minimum wage hike across all sectors in Ilocos Region.

This brings the daily minimum wage to P468 for the non-agriculture sector employing 10 or more employees and P435 for the non-agriculture sector employing less than 10 workers.

RTWPB-I motu propio issued a wage order increasing the monthly minimum wage of kasambahay or domestic workers by P500.

This brings the monthly rate of domestic workers in the region to P6,000.

The new rates for workers in the private sector translate to an eight percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region and result in a comparable 12 percent rise in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as Social Security System, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.

The wage order is expected to directly benefit 170,143 minimum wage earners.