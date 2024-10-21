Women’s Run PH draws huge field

A total of over 6,000 runners joined the fun during the 2024 Women’s Run PH on Sunday at the UP Diliman campus.

Kristine Santillan topped the 10K race after clocking 47 minutes and 45 seconds in the run organized by RUNRIO and co-presented by Anlene in observation of World Osteoporosis Day.

Ma. Isabelita Remedios Teano wasn’t far behind with her time of 48:59 while Arielle Chantal Guado registered 51:54 to round out the top three finishers of this event that is in partnership with PGH Cancer Survivor’s Organization in celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“What’s nice about this event is we get to celebrate and empower each other,” said Women’s Run PH founder and chief executive officer Nicole dela Cruz of this event.

“It’s a big jump from last year’s inaugural event which only drew 1,700 runners.”

“We’re here to promote health and wellness for the women, and we’re also happy to see here men supporting women. I’m hoping that next year, we’ll keep on getting bigger.”

Criselda del Rosario was the fastest in 5K with her time of 23:29 followed by Paula Vinia Tuazon (23:48) and Beverly Manansala (24:06), while Joyce Ann Valdez (5:04), Akira Peroque (6:00), and Kathryn Panlillo (6:03) were the podium finishers in the 1K run.

Women’s Run PH will also have its second staging for the year in Iloilo, to be held at Megaworld Boulevard on 10 November.