Wanted Pinay intercepted

Operatives from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) — in cooperation with officers from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) — arrested a departing passenger at NAIA Terminal 3 last 18 October for violating Batas Pambansa Bilang 22.

The 51-year-old Filipina, a resident of Taguig City, was about to go through the standard security procedure at the immigration counter when the BI officer noticed that she had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating BP 22, issued on 19 January 2018.

After the arrest, the accused was immediately turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Quezon City for proper documentation, further legal action and inquest proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano said his agency remains committed to keeping airports safe by arresting criminals.