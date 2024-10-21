SUBSCRIBE NOW
WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 22 October, 2024

Tropical Depression "Kristine" slightly decelerated as it moved across the Philippine Sea on Monday.

According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, the tropical depression was last located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than its 30 kilometers per hour movement speed six hours previously.

Due to its continuous movement westward towards Northern Luzon, more areas are now under Signal #1.

Several areas have already declared class suspensions for tomorrow, 22 October.

This article is being updated regularly, please refresh for latest news.

UPDATE, 9:19 PM - Quezon Province: Public and private schools, Kindergarten to Grade 12, EXCEPT in the 2nd District, the town of Lucban, and Tayabas City have been suspended.

Albay: All levels: Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi City (ALS), Tiwi, Guinobatan, Polangui, Tabaco City, Manito, Bacacay, Malinao, Pio Duran

Aurora: Public and private schools, all levels

Bacolod City: Preschool to SHS

Bohol: Preschool to senior high school

Camarines Sur: All levels

Catanduanes: All levels, Virac

Misamis Oriental: All levels, Talisayan

Naga City: All levels

Negros Occidental: Preschool to SHS, Talisay

Northern Samar: All levels

Sorsogon: All levels, Bulusan

Zamboanga Del Norte: All levels, Sibuco

No classes
KristinePH
walang pasok 2024

