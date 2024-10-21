WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 22 October, 2024

Tropical Depression "Kristine" slightly decelerated as it moved across the Philippine Sea on Monday.
According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, the tropical depression was last located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.
The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour.
It is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than its 30 kilometers per hour movement speed six hours previously.
Due to its continuous movement westward towards Northern Luzon, more areas are now under Signal #1.
Several areas have already declared class suspensions for tomorrow, 22 October.
This article is being updated regularly, please refresh for latest news.
UPDATE, 9:19 PM - Quezon Province: Public and private schools, Kindergarten to Grade 12, EXCEPT in the 2nd District, the town of Lucban, and Tayabas City have been suspended.
Albay: All levels: Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi City (ALS), Tiwi, Guinobatan, Polangui, Tabaco City, Manito, Bacacay, Malinao, Pio Duran
Aurora: Public and private schools, all levels
Bacolod City: Preschool to SHS
Bohol: Preschool to senior high school
Camarines Sur: All levels
Catanduanes: All levels, Virac
Misamis Oriental: All levels, Talisayan
Naga City: All levels
Negros Occidental: Preschool to SHS, Talisay
Northern Samar: All levels
Sorsogon: All levels, Bulusan
Zamboanga Del Norte: All levels, Sibuco