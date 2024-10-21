WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 22 October, 2024

Tropical Depression "Kristine" slightly decelerated as it moved across the Philippine Sea on Monday.

According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, the tropical depression was last located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than its 30 kilometers per hour movement speed six hours previously.

Due to its continuous movement westward towards Northern Luzon, more areas are now under Signal #1.

Several areas have already declared class suspensions for tomorrow, 22 October.