Two arrested, four rescued in human trafficking operations

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), led by NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, arrested two foreign nationals for violation of RA 9208 (the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003). Report showed the NBI on 7 October 2024, the NBI Criminal Intelligence Division (CRID) received a complaint from a certain Jinwen Yang alleging that his friend Siaw Ping Lim, a.k.a. Showshow, a Malaysian national, is being held against her will and is trafficked by her Chinese employer/boss Ma Shang Lai. The complainant alleged that the company operates an online scamming enterprise inside a residential house in Greenwoods Village, Taytay, Rizal. There are other call center employees, all foreigners, who are similarly situated with that of the victim. They are all housed in the residential building and are not allowed to go out of the premises at will. The employer refuses to give back her passport, thus deterring her plans to leave or escape from her employer's place. With dispatch, CRID conducted a series of surveillance operations on the suspected place where LAl holds office. After ascertaining the alleged location and considering the urgency of the situation, CRID hatched a plan to conduct a rescue operation. At around 11:55 p.m. on 16 October 2024, CRID operatives, after completing all the operational procedures, rescued the victim inside the subject's establishment in Meadowood Street, Greenwoods Executive Village, Taytay, Rizal. Four individuals were rescued, while two Chinese nationals were arrested. They were later all brought to the office of CRID for proper booking and identification procedures. The arrested individuals, namely Wang Kun and Liu Xiao Xiao, were duly afforded their constitutional rights. Meanwhile, Lai was not present during the operation and remains at large but was not spared from a criminal complaint considering his participation as Lim's employer. On 18 October 2024, respondents Wang Kun and Liu were presented for inquest proceedings before the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Rizal. Aside from Lim, Lin Dong Bai, Li Tan, and Gan Lin Long, all Chinese nationals, also joined as complainants in a criminal complaint for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act No.9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended.