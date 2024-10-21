THRILLING FINALE: PGT winners brace for fierce Negros showdown

BACOLOD CITY — It’s going to be an action-packed and dramatic finale as the winners of the previous Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) legs shoot for glory in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic starting Tuesday at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here.

Reymon Jaraula makes the opening tee brimming with confidence following his dramatic one-stroke victory in Binitin last week, where a crucial par-saving putt on the 72nd hole allowed him to edge veteran Angelo Que.

Now, the Bukidnon ace aims to become the only player to win twice this season, a feat that has proved elusive for his fellow champions.

That quest for a second win has been a persistent challenge for previous victors. Jhonnel Ababa, for example, secured a dramatic playoff victory in the season-opening Apo Classic but has struggled to claim another title since.

Similarly, Lloyd Go, fresh off a win at Palos Verdes, has yet to contend in a couple of PGT tournaments after honing his skills in Japan.

Other top contenders include Clyde Mondilla, whose commanding victory at Caliraya Springs raised expectations, and Que, the Philippine Masters winner, who came close to forcing a playoff against Jaraula last week before Jaraula’s decisive par save.

Young players like Sean Ramos and Keanu Jahns also face the challenge of proving that their first career wins were no work of a chance, while veteran players such as Tony Lascuña, who foiled Jahns in harsh conditions at Splendido Taal, and Gialon, despite his dominance in Iloilo, seek redemption in this week’s championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Jaraula, Lascuña and Que are set to tee off at 8:20 a.m. on the first hole, following closely behind the group of Mondilla, Ramos and Jahns. These two pairings promise to deliver some of the most thrilling and highly anticipated matchups as they kick off the action.

With experienced veterans and rising stars going head-to-head, fans can expect intense competition and a showcase of high-level golf right from the start. Both groups feature players known for their resilience and competitive spirit, setting the stage for a captivating opening to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ira Alido returns to the same venue where he pulled off a stunning comeback last year, overcoming a five-stroke deficit to edge out Lascuña and Rupert Zaragosa with a clutch birdie putt on the 72nd hole.