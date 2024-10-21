Suspects in Chinese shooting in Makati identified

The identities of two suspects in the shooting to death of their fellow Chinese nationals inside a restaurant in Makati City are already known to the police.

The report showed the plate number of the car used by the suspects in escaping after the shooting was caught by the CCTV cameras in the area.

The suspect was identified by the police as alias “Zi An” and “Bao Long,” who were both positively identified by witnesses.

P/Capt. Jenibeth Artista, Public Information Chief of the Makati Police, said they can only give limited information at the moment to avoid compromising the ongoing manhunt operations by the intelligence unit of the police.

She said the suspects are already outside the vicinity of Makati, though they are conducting the necessary move to trace them immediately.

Artista said the most probable motive in the killing of the victim is business-related as per their initial information.

But another piece of information coming from the barangay is that it is also connected possibly to the POGO hub operation in the area because it is near the building where the hub is operating.

The permit of the said restaurant where the incident happened is also being verified by investigators.

The police said that according to Barangay Chairman Resty Cajes of Barangay San Antonio, Makati City, he is not aware that there is an eatery in the area, and he was surprised by its existence, though it has a permit from the city government.

The barangay official theorized that it is possible that it’s included in the POGO operation.

Artista said they are now coordinating with the Chinese embassy to determine the veracity of the initial information they gathered.