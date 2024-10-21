Stronger disaster preparedness pushed

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the urgent need for a stronger approach to disaster preparedness and resilience after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) ranked the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country in Southeast Asia.

With nearly 43 million disaster-related displacements recorded from 2014 to 2023, the country faces a relentless barrage of typhoons, floods, and other natural hazards, worsened by its geographic location and the escalating effects of climate change.

In response to the alarming findings, Senator Go emphasized the urgent need for a more robust approach to disaster preparedness and resilience.

"We are no strangers to the tragedies caused by storms and other disasters. We need to strengthen our preparedness to keep our fellow citizens safer,” he said in Filipino, underlining the critical nature of the situation.

Go highlighted that the ADB's report places the Philippines at the top of the Disaster Risk Index in Southeast Asia, with a score of 46.86.

The country experiences between five to 10 destructive typhoons annually, leading to massive displacement and significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

“As a country located in the typhoon belt and the Pacific Ring of Fire, our preparedness must always be on high alert,” he added.

To address these challenges, Go has been advocating for legislative measures aimed at strengthening disaster management.

Among these is Senate Bill No. 188, the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This bill aims to establish a dedicated department focused solely on disaster preparedness and response.

In addition to the DDR Act, Go co-sponsored the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which aims to create mandatory evacuation centers across the country.

These centers will serve as safe havens for affected residents during calamities, ensuring that basic needs like shelter, food, and medical assistance are met.

Go echoed the ADB’s call for sustained investments in disaster risk reduction and resilience-building efforts. He pointed out that nearly 70 percent of disaster-induced displacements are due to tropical cyclones and storms, reiterating the need for a proactive stance.