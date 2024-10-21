Statement from the Climate Change Commission on single-use plastics

The Philippine Climate Change Commission (CCC) has released a statement commending the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for its new policy banning the unnecessary use of single-use plastics across all its offices and facilities nationwide. The CCC emphasized the significance of this move in advancing the country’s climate goals and reducing environmental impacts.

Here is the statement in full:

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) commends the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the issuance of Department Order No. 24-172, s. 2024, which bans the unnecessary use of single-use plastics across all DTI offices and facilities nationwide.

The CCC views this as a significant contribution to the government’s broader climate agenda. By eliminating single-use plastics in its operations, DTI sets a benchmark for how national agencies can lead efforts to combat pollution, protect marine ecosystems, and reduce the carbon footprint of government operations.

Plastics, often made from fossil fuels, contribute to greenhouse gas emissions throughout their lifecycle—from production to disposal. Reducing reliance on these materials lessens the burden on landfills, prevents marine pollution, and curbs greenhouse gas emissions.

The CCC has consistently advocated for integrating climate policies at all levels of government. DTI’s order reflects this advocacy that we hope will create a ripple effect that will inspire other national agencies, local government units, and private institutions to adopt similar measures.

This policy also supports the Philippines’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, especially in the waste sector. Through this initiative, DTI contributes to the country’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve sustainability goals. It aligns with the broader targets of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which promotes climate resilience through waste reduction and sustainable consumption.

The CCC encourages other government agencies to adopt similar measures and calls on all sectors of society to reduce reliance on single-use plastics, promote reusable alternatives, and engage their stakeholders in these efforts.

The fight against climate change requires collective action. Every step taken adds momentum toward a resilient, sustainable future. The CCC remains committed to work with agencies to translate policies into action. The issuance of Department Order No. 24-172 demonstrates how policy can improve sustainability, reduce ecological degradation, and strengthen national climate resilience.

We congratulate DTI on this initiative and urge other agencies and sectors to take similar bold steps. The CCC is fully committed to support the implementation of these policies and ensure sustainability remains a priority on our government’s agenda. Together, we can create a greener, more sustainable, and climate-resilient Philippines.