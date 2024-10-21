SoKor pastor conviction solidified

The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the life imprisonment sentence imposed on a South Korean pastor convicted of qualified human trafficking.

In a decision dated 5 June 2024, the SC upheld the conviction of Si Young Oh, also known as “Steve Oh,” a pastor affiliated with the Korean Christian Presbyterian General Assembly.

Si, who moved to the Philippines in 2008, operated a theology school in Pampanga without government permits. He recruited three minors, identified as “AAA,” “BBB,” and “CCC,” to study theology and become pastors or missionaries.

The SC found that Si exploited the minors by forcing them to perform hard labor on church construction projects for little to no compensation.

In April 2013, a joint operation by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Bureau of Investigation led to the rescue of the minors and the arrest of Si. He was charged with qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act 9208.

Si argued that the minors volunteered to do the construction work as part of their religious training. However, the SC ruled that all the elements of trafficking under RA 9208 were clearly present.

“The Court highlighted that trafficking occurs when individuals are recruited, transported, or transferred — regardless of consent or knowledge — under threats, coercion, deception, or abuse of power, for exploitative purposes such as prostitution, forced labor, slavery, or removal or sale of organs,” the SC said.

“The crime is classified as qualified trafficking, which carries a life sentence, when involving minors or three or more victims,” it added.