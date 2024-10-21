Sam Verzosa: Manila's viable third candidate for mayor?

Sam Verzosa, a Filipino businessman, does not mind going against former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna, fearlessly filing his certificate of candidacy as an independent candidate for Manila in Manila.

But who is Sam Verzosa, the man who would be mayor?

Samuel S. Verzosa Jr. is a graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of the Philippines Diliman and established his career as an entrepreneur. He co-founded the multilevel marketing company Frontrow and manages Modena Motorsports, a distributor of Maserati cars in the Philippines.

He has been serving as the representative of the Tutok To Win Party-List in the House of Representatives since 2022.