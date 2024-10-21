Sam Verzosa: Manila's viable third candidate for mayor?

Sam Verzosa, a Filipino businessman, does not mind going against former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna, fearlessly filing his certificate of candidacy as an independent candidate for Manila in Manila.
But who is Sam Verzosa, the man who would be mayor?
Samuel S. Verzosa Jr. is a graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of the Philippines Diliman and established his career as an entrepreneur. He co-founded the multilevel marketing company Frontrow and manages Modena Motorsports, a distributor of Maserati cars in the Philippines.
He has been serving as the representative of the Tutok To Win Party-List in the House of Representatives since 2022.
Despite being new to running for mayor, Verzosa has received a warm welcome from Manileños, who have shown enthusiastic support during his public service initiatives and bid for the Manila mayoralty.
Since his filing, Verzosa has been visiting district after district, providing assistance to the residents of Manila.
In September, Verzosa auctioned off his luxurious collection of supercars to fund the construction of dialysis and diagnostic centers in Manila.
Some of the impressive cars sold at the auction included Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Audi, Lamborghini, Maserati, and BMW.
Meanwhile, Verzosa’s girlfriend, Rhian Ramos, celebrated her 34th birthday with a Livelihood Charity Project on 3 October, where the couple gave away SIOMAYNILA Mobile Franchise Business units to the residents of Manila.