Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT.’ — the new pop anthem banger

Rosé is back, and she’s bringing all the vibes.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars shook up Instagram with a spicy exchange. Bruno posted a black-and-white photo of the duo, captioning it, “This was me hanging on for dear life after Rosé introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like, ‘Woah, Rosie! What part of the game is this?’”

Rosé’s reply? A simple yet hilarious, “What’s wrong with uuuu?” which only left fans with more questions.

But now, it all makes sense. The duo just dropped their collab single “APT.,” and the lyrics give all the flirty energy Mars hinted at. “Kissy face, kissy face, sent to your phone / But I’m tryna kiss your lips for real,” Rosé kicks off the song with her signature sass.

It’s been a hot minute — three years, to be exact — since we last heard from Rosé. Her 2021 solo debut, R, gave us bops like “On the Ground” and “Gone,” but her new track, “APT.” with Atlantic Records, is taking things to a whole new level. And the hype doesn’t stop there; this is just the first single off her debut full-length album, Rosie, dropping on 6 December.

The track “APT.” is a whole mood — a full-on pop anthem that’s sure to get stuck in your head. Inspired by her fave Korean drinking game called “Apartment,” it’s got an infectious beat and a chorus that’ll have you chanting, “Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazy. All you gotta do is just meet me at the apartment.”

And let’s talk vocals. Mars’ smooth tenor blends perfectly with Rosé’s electric soprano — and the result is a chef’s kiss. There’s a confidence in her voice that’s on a whole new level, paired with vintage pop-rock vibes that just hit right.

“APT” has officially racked up over 6.85 million streams on its debut, snagging the No. 3 spot on Spotify’s Global Chart. It made waves as the Biggest New Entry and the only newcomer in this week’s Top 10. With this achievement, Rosé set a new milestone, earning the Biggest Debut by a Female K-pop Soloist on Spotify, surpassing the previous record held by Lisa’s “New Woman” (Feat. Rosalía). Meanwhile, Bruno Mars achieved the Biggest Debut of his career on the platform, outshining his earlier 2024 hit with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile,” which debuted at 4.58 million streams.

This update also marks another major win for Rosé. She now joins her friend Jennie as the Only Female K-pop Soloists to reach No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Chart — the highest peak ever for any female K-pop soloist. Not stopping there, Rosé also became the First Asian Artist to hit more than 10 million streams in a single day, breaking the record for the Biggest Streaming Day for a Song by a Female K-pop Act in Spotify history, surpassing her group BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom.”

In short, “APT.” is fun, flirty and totally addictive. It’s the perfect way for Rosé to kick off her new chapter, and if this track is any indication, we’re in for a wild ride when Rosie drops.