Rally for climate-resilient food systems

Protesters led by the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) marched in front of the Department of Agriculture on 21 October, 2024, as part of Asia-wide demonstrations calling on Asian governments to build sustainable, climate-resilient food systems that ensure adequate and affordable food for all, along Elliptical Road in Quezon City. The campaigners emphasized the urgent need for action as climate change intensifies, causing record-breaking typhoons, floods, and landslides that devastate agriculture, exacerbate food insecurity, and result in billions of dollars in losses











