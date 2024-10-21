QCPD seizes over P922K worth shabu

In just a day, the Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) various police stations and units under the leadership of P/Col. Melecio Buslig, Jr. successfully conducted 11 anti-illegal drug operations, leading to the apprehension of 18 drug suspects and confiscation of P922,760.00 worth of shabu from 2 AM of October 19 to 2 AM of October 20, 2024.

Among the operations conducted, both the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) under P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale and the Galas Police Station 11 under Joseph Dela Cruz made significant contributions, each confiscating P374,000 worth of illegal drugs.

One of the major arrests occurred at 1:20 AM on October 20 October, at No. 5 General Lim St., Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Quezon City. Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, DDEU operatives apprehended Dennis Hementera Maglalang, 49 years old and a resident of Sta. Cruz, Manila. During the operation, an undercover officer posed as a buyer and successfully bought P8,500 worth of shabu. Upon receiving the prearranged signal, the team arrested the suspect.

Confiscated from Maglalang were 55 grams of shabu, a coin purse, a cellular phone, and marked buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, another arrest took place at 2:25 PM. on 19 October, at BMA corner E. Rodriguez Blvd., Brgy. Tatalon, Quezon City. The suspect, Joey Fernando, 37 years old, is a resident of Brgy. Tatalon, Quezon City, who was caught with 55 grams of shabu, a cellular phone, a black sling bag, and the marked money used in the transaction by the PS 11.

All the suspects are now facing charges for violating R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Patuloy ang aming masigasig na operasyon laban sa iligal na droga upang mapanatili ang kaligtasan ng mga komunidad sa Quezon City. Ang matagumpay na mga buy-bust operations na ito ay patunay ng aming dedikasyon na wakasan ang operasyon ng mga drug syndicates at patuloy na protektahan ang ating mamamayan mula sa masamang epekto ng droga," Buslig said.