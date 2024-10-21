Pinay blocked in NAIA over bouncing check case

A departing passenger who tried to depart the country was successfully apprehended by the members of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) with the help of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) last Friday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 International Departure Area for violating Batas Pambansa Bilang 22 (PB 22).

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, a 51-year-old Filipina who lives in Taguig City was arrested when she was about to go through the standard security procedure at the immigration counter when the BI officer noticed that she had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating BP 22, also known as the Bouncing Check Law, which was issued last January 19, 2018 against her.

After the arrest, the accused was immediately turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Quezon City for proper documentation, further legal action, and inquest proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano stated their agency remains committed to keeping airports safer for all passengers by arresting criminals.