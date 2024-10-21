Pimentel to lead Blue Ribbon’s inquiry on Rody’s drug war, EJKs

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will lead an inquiry into allegations of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) connected to the previous administration’s war on illegal drugs, with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel set to preside over the hearings.

“As Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, I will call a hearing on the 'war against drugs',” Senator Pia Cayetano, the panel chairperson, announced on Monday. Cayetano tasked Pimentel to oversee the proposed motu proprio investigation into the anti-drug campaign conducted under former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

“Since I am currently attending a summit on Energy for the Energy committee, which I also chair, we have consulted with the Senate President and Senator Koko Pimentel, Chairman of the Committee on Justice, regarding the conduct of the hearing,” Cayetano stated, adding that the decision was made in consultation with Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Cayetano emphasized the need to address reported human rights violations during the implementation of the drug war.

“The issue of illegal drugs and the efforts of the past and present administration to curb its proliferation is a matter of great importance to our people, especially among families who have been victims of the evils it has caused. In this regard, the Blue Ribbon Committee will give it the attention it deserves,” she said.

Escudero previously indicated that the Senate’s investigation into Duterte’s drug war could begin “as early as next week or before Congress resumes its sessions in November.” He assured that senators who wish to speak on the matter during the hearings would be allowed to do so.

Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa have been linked to allegations of a “quota and reward system” during the Duterte administration’s drug war.