Parisian streets, French landscapes at Conrad Manila

The collection, which finds itself a home at the Gallery C of Conrad Manila, features subjects mostly Paris, its periphery, its outskirts and the enchanting French countryside. It is aptly titled as balade is a French word that means “to stroll and wander, travel and explore.” It’s a match made in heaven!

“From day one, I consistently loved to paint landscapes. Of course, flowers are the more colorful part of nature, along with the human figure. That’s why I repeatedly focus on these three subjects,” she declared.

Her first brush with the city was during the Bicentennial of the French Revolution. “Organized by the Alliance Française de Manille where I was then taking French classes, it was an educational tour to speak French through immersion,” she shared.

“It had a great impact on me and indelible first impression because France, especially Paris, struck me as a gorgeous city like no other which was electrically charged with creativity,” she continued.

It was definitely love at first sight!

“I have taken a liking to European sceneries. They stand out because they are the exact opposite of our own milieu,” she declared.

“I suppose I belong to the category of painters such as Paul Gauguin, Tsuguharu Foujita and the Orientalists of the 19th century, who have been fascinated by what was exotic to them,” she expounded.

In fact, Balade is definitely more Filipino when we consider the color palette — full of bright, vivid and intense colors which harken back to the local spirit. Though when asked about her personal favorite colors, this is what Rojas had to say: “That is a tough question because they all each have their own unique appeal. If you look at my works, you can see I enjoy using all of them. But if you talk about paining, I love Alizarin Crimson, Cadmium Yellow Deep, Sap Green, French Ultramarine Blue and Cadmium Orange. As for red, I try to use it sparingly because it comes on too strong.”

She then confessed, “We then have to separate colors for daily life! I love wearing black, but I like looking at all shades of green. I have a sage green couch, I’ve got green candles and I love the green trees on my patio. So outside of work, I rest my eyes on green due to its calming effect.”

Rojas takes inspiration from greats such as post-impressionist Paul Cézanne; Vincent Van Gogh, popular for his Sunflower painting; and modernist Balthasar Klossowski de Rola; plus Alex Katz, a New York figurative artist in his mid 90s.

And thus, with a Filipino palette, Rojas invites viewers to see life as a never-ending adventure where one learns more about oneself and others.

Balade is curated by Nes Jardin, consultant of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, the gentleman behind the Of Art and Wine series, a path for budding and established artists alike to showcase their talents and skills.

Of Art and Wine: Balade is presented by Conrad Manila. It runs from 22 October to 4 January 2025. The artworks are available for purchase. For more information, contact Conrad Manila at +63 2 8833-9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.