PAGASA TD Kristine

During a press conference at the PAGASA headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, weather forecaster Veronica Torres discussed the current movement of Tropical Depression Kristina. Kristina entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 21 October 2024 and is moving west-southwest at 30 kph. PAGASA has raised Signal No. 1 over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Catanduanes and Northern Samar. The weather agency expects Kristine to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours and possibly develop into a typhoon by 24 or 25 October, ahead of its anticipated landfall over Northern Luzon.











Copied