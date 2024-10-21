P1.572-M ‘kush’ found concealed in garments

The Bureau of Customs Port of Clark (BoC-Clark) reported the apprehension of a total of 1.48 grams of high-grade marijuana “kush” concealed inside the four garments with an estimated street value of P1.572 million.

In collaboration with the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEG), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Pampanga District Office, and Dau barangay officials, the inspection was carried out.

According to the Port of Clark, the subjected parcel was declared as “Men’s Track Suit, Polyester Men’s Cotton Shorts,” and it was flagged by the BoC X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) for physical examination after discovering unusual images during the X-ray inspection.

Illegal drugs were also detected by a K-9 sniff test. Four vacuum-sealed bags containing high-grade marijuana, or “Kush,” were discovered by officials during the physical examination.

The authorities said that the high-grade marijuanas were wrapped in clothing to evade detection.

The substances were identified as marijuana, a harmful narcotic under the RA 9165, as amended, after samples were collected and sent to the PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was immediately issued against the shipment for violating Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l) (3 and 4) of RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to RA 9165.

The BoC, led by Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, continues to fight the illegal drug trade in accordance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directives. Commissioner Rubio stressed: “The BoC commits to prevent smuggling and protect the country’s borders and the well-being of our citizens against the dangers of illegal substances attempting to infiltrate our communities.”