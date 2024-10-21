OFF KNIGHTS: Struggling Letran aims to stop bleeding

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Letran vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Perpetual vs Arellano

Putting an end to its bleeding will be Letran College’s agenda today when it battles San Sebastian College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights are currently tied with Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at the fourth spot with similar 6-6 win-loss records and a victory over the Stags in their 11 a.m. match could boost their chances of getting a Final Four slot.

Letran is coming off a sorry 78-86 loss to Mapua University last Friday, the Intramuros-based school’s third straight defeat.

The Knights played without the services of veteran big man Pao Javillonar, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury in their 61-71 defeat against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last week, and rookie Jimboy Estrada, who served a one-game suspension after getting ejected for unsportsmanlike behavior in the same game.

Letran head coach Allen Ricardo told DAILY TRIBUNE he sat Javillonar against the Altas to make sure he will be healthy for the following games.

“Pao had a bad fall in one of our recent games. I chose not to field him against Perpetual so that he will be ready on Tuesday,” said Ricardo, a two-time NCAA juniors champion with the Squires.

Ricardo isn’t fazed as he knows his boys have what it takes to rise to the occasion.

“As a coach, I am trying to be optimistic and positive with them. I told them we need to be patient with one another.”

“We will just prepare for the game on Tuesday. It’s a must-win.”

Another Knight to look out for is Jace Miller, who had 14 points in their loss against Perpetual.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian, which has a 3-9 record, is also looking to bounce back after a 94-1010 loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College last Saturday.

Tristan Felebrico is expected to be one of Stags’ main options for offense after a double-double game of 30 points and 11 rebounds against the Generals.

At 2:30 p.m., Perpetual takes on Arellano University in the second game of this double-header.

The 5-7 Altas want to keep its Final Four hopes alive by taking down the Chiefs.

Perpetual rookie Mark Gojo Cruz believes they need to play all 40 minutes and not be complacent in the fourth quarter, especially after a 53-57 loss to San Beda University last Friday.

“We’re always lacking in the end. I feel like we need to be more composed and mature,” Gojo Cruz said.

“We need to win the entire 40 minutes. I think our lack of communication inside caused us to not execute well.”

As for Arellano head coach Chico Manabat, they just have to stay ready regardless of who they are up against.

The Chiefs won over Lyceum, 91-86, over the weekend with Lorenz Capulong posting a career-high 30 points.

“For us, we will just prepare for whoever we will play next,” Manabat said.