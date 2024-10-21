NorMin farmers group tops first-day sale in 2024 DAR Agraryo Trade Fair  

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday reported that farmers groups in Northern Mindanao earned a total of P368,345.00, registering the highest first-day sales among the 15 exhibitors during the DAR 2024 Agraryo Trade Fair (ATF) held at the DAR Central Office from October 15-18, 2024.

Undersecretary for Office for Mindanao Affairs (OMA) Amihilda J. Sangcopan led the awarding ceremony for the recently concluded ATF conducted in celebration of the International Rural Women’s Day and Rural Women’s Month with the theme “Kababaihan sa Kanayunan: Kabalikat sa Repormang Agraryo para sa Maunlad at Matatag na Bagong Pilipinas.”

“The Agraryo Trade Fair is the result of hard work, perseverance, and unity of farmers to improve their products and services. The ATF does not only show the talent and skill of our farmers in the countryside, but it also manifests their ability to face and overcome the challenges in their lives, especially if they are faced with various calamities,” Sangcopan said.

Gina A. Monjado, 57 years old, chairperson of the Katipunan Agricultural Producers Cooperative (KAPCO) in Katipunan, Bayusan, Agusan del Sur, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to sell their farm products and connect with more buyers.

She said the event served as an opportunity for Agusan del Sur ARBOs to showcase their products to a wider market, promoting growth and sustainability for the farmers in the area. Among the products displayed and sold by the KAPCO are banana chips, taro chips, cassava chips, sweet potato, peanut brittle, salted, and peanut spread.

CALABARZON placed 2nd in the highest first-day sales with a total of P184,940.00, while the Zamboanga Peninsula region placed 3rd with a total sales of P180,008.00.

The event showcased a wide array of food and non-food products, furniture, handicrafts, and organic goods crafted by women agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) who are members of ARB Organizations (ARBOs) from fifteen regions nationwide.

Sangcopan also presented the awards for the top three booths, which displayed the region’s finest, most prestigious, and most famous, tourist-worthy festivals.

Eastern Visayas was judged as the Best Booth, which stood out with its distinctive design, inspired by the lively Buyogan Festival of Abuyog, Leyte, and the historic McArthur Leyte landing.

The winning booth showcased hand-woven fabrics, local crafts, and fresh produce, reflecting the close ties between tradition and agrarian reform in the region.

The CARAGA region was awarded 2nd Best Booth, while Central Luzon placed 3rd.