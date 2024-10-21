No rest for Fnatic ONIC PH

MPL Season 14 champion Fnatic ONIC PH will not rest on its laurels as they plan to immediately get back to work to prepare for the M6 Mobile Legends World Championship this December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

One of the two teams representing the Philippines in the upcoming world championship touted as the grandest stage of competitive Mobile Legends, YnoT revealed that the team has agreed to regroup two days after winning the MPL PH championship.

"Just a couple of days," YnoT answered after getting asked when the team plans to start its preparations for M6.

"We already talked about it, that regardless of what happens, we will take Monday and Tuesday out and then go back to the bootcamp on Wednesday."

Spearheaded by coach Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin, the team of K1ngkong, Kelra, Kirk, Brusko, and Super Frince outlasted Aurora in the grand finals last night in a thrilling best-of-seven series where they emerged the winner by 4-3.

Regardless of the result, Fnatic ONIC PH was guaranteed of a slot at M6 together with fan-favorite Aurora. The team won the lion's share of the tournament's $150,000 prize pool while gold laner Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas was named finals MVP.