NM farmers group tops trade fair sales

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday reported that a farmers group in Northern Mindanao earned a total of P368,345, registering the highest first-day sales among the 15 exhibitors during the DAR 2024 Agraryo Trade Fair (ATF) held at the DAR Central Office from 15 to 18 October.

Undersecretary for Office for Mindanao Affairs Amihilda J. Sangcopan led the awarding ceremony for the recently concluded ATF conducted in celebration of the International Rural Women’s Day and Rural Women’s Month with the theme “Kababaihan sa Kanayunan: Kabalikat sa Repormang Agraryo para sa Maunlad at Matatag na Bagong Pilipinas.”

“The Agraryo Trade Fair is the result of hard work, perseverance and unity of farmers to improve their products and services. The ATF does not only show the talent and skill of our farmers in the countryside but it also manifests their ability to face and overcome the challenges in their lives especially if they are faced with various calamities,” Sangcopan said.

Gina A. Monjado, 57 years old, chairperson of the Katipunan Agricultural Producers Cooperative (KAPCO) in Katipunan, Bayusan, Agusan del Sur expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to sell their farm products and connect with more buyers.

She said the event served as an opportunity for Agusan del Sur ARBOs to showcase their products to a wider market, promoting growth and sustainability for the farmers in the area. Among the products displayed and sold by the KAPCO include banana chips, taro chips, cassava chips, sweet potato, peanut brittle, salted and peanut spread.