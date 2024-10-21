NHMFC chief Tobias speaks at Tanzania mortgage agency meet

National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) President Renato L. Tobias (3rd left) speaks at the 40th African Union for Housing Finance and International Secondary Mortgage Market Association (ISMMA) Joint Conference, and at the Central Bankers and Ministerial Roundtable recently held in Zanzibar, Republic of Tanzania. President Tobias shared the corporation’s Housing Loan Receivables Purchase Program (HLRPP) as its core program in increasing liquidity in the housing sector and leverage funds for home development, highlighting its sub-program called BALAI BERDE. This is NHMFC’s green housing program that promotes environmental sustainability standards.