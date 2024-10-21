MSU bombing suspect nabbed



General Santos City—A suspect of the infamous Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing has been arrested by police authorities recently.

In a media statement, Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Director, Colonel Robert Daculan, identified the suspect as one alias Lapitos. Lapitos was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest at around 4:20 in the afternoon on Wednesday, October 16 in Barangay Maria Christina, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

To recall, on 3 December 2023, a bomb suddenly exploded inside the MSU Gymnasium while a Eucharistic celebration was ongoing, wherein four people died and 57 more were injured in the blast.

Three days after the explosion, a suspect was apprehended by the police and identified as Jafar Gamo Sultan in Barangay Dulay Proper, Marawi City.

The suspect, Lapitos, who was also identified as Lanao Sur's top most wanted, will be facing violation of Section 4 of Republic Act 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The court has not recommended any bail for his temporary liberty. Police also disclosed that the arrested suspect is a member of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group, a local terror group that invaded Marawi City during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte.