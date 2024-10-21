Motorcycle rider dead in self-accident in Las Piñas

A motorcycle rider died after encountering an accident along C5-Extension in Las Piñas City early Monday morning.

Witnesses in the area said the accident happened around six in the morning on the busy road in the city.

The initial report said the victim, whose identity has yet to be determined, was traversing the area when the motorcycle accidentally veered towards the island and crashed.

A member of the Philippine Navy who saw the accident immediately rushed to the victim, who was lying on the pavement, and took his pulse, but it is no longer functioning.

“I took his pulse, but it is no longer beating, meaning he is already dead due to the crash,” the soldier said in the vernacular.

Traffic was heavy due to the accident, while concerned authorities helped in managing it while waiting for the traffic personnel to arrive in the area.

Rescue teams of Las Piñas City also arrived in the area to retrieve the body of the rider.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, according to the update from the Las Pinas City government.