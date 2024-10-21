More areas under storm signal as Kristine decelerates

Tropical Depression "Kristine" slightly decelerated as it moved across the Philippine Sea on Monday.

According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, the tropical depression was last located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and wind gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than its 30 kilometers per hour movement speed six hours previously.

Due to its continuous movement westward towards Northern Luzon, more areas are now under Signal #1.

In Luzon, the southeastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Quezon, the Polilio Islands, and the whole Bicol region are under Signal #1.

In Visayas, the whole of Samar Island, Leyte, Biliran, and southern Leyte is also under the storm signal.

Meanwhile, the areas of Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande group are also under the wind signal.

Several areas are under public storm signals because of its “elongated” build that stretches its rainbands up to 800 kilometers from the center.

Starting this Tuesday, 22 October, Kristine is expected to move generally westward before shifting west-northwestward.

It is expected to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow within the next 12 hours.

The state weather bureau also noted that it may intensify into a typhoon on Thursday, 24 October before its landfall. They are also not ruling out the possibility of a rapid intensification due to the favorable environmental conditions.

If its forecast track does not change, a landfall in Cagayan area is expected between Thursday night and Friday morning.