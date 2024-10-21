Meralco Partners with SK Firms as it Endeavors to Play Integral Role in PH’s Nuclear Energy Push

With rising electricity demand and environmental concerns, the Philippines is actively exploring nuclear energy development to diversify its energy mix and attain energy security.

Nuclear power is seen as a potential solution for reliable and low-carbon energy, and recent government efforts have focused on revisiting the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) and considering partnerships with international experts to establish a safe and modern Nuclear Energy Program (NEP).

Through Executive Order (EO) No. 164 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in February 28, 2022, the Philippines adopted a national position for NEP, articulating the country’s decision to start considering nuclear power in its energy mix.

The EO paved way for the creation of the NEP–Inter-Agency Committee (IAC) led by the Department of Energy (DOE) to carry out the NEP in accordance with international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nation’s nuclear regulator.