Meralco Partners with SK Firms as it Endeavors to Play Integral Role in PH’s Nuclear Energy Push

With rising electricity demand and environmental concerns, the Philippines is actively exploring nuclear energy development to diversify its energy mix and attain energy security.
Nuclear power is seen as a potential solution for reliable and low-carbon energy, and recent government efforts have focused on revisiting the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) and considering partnerships with international experts to establish a safe and modern Nuclear Energy Program (NEP).
Through Executive Order (EO) No. 164 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in February 28, 2022, the Philippines adopted a national position for NEP, articulating the country’s decision to start considering nuclear power in its energy mix.
The EO paved way for the creation of the NEP–Inter-Agency Committee (IAC) led by the Department of Energy (DOE) to carry out the NEP in accordance with international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nation’s nuclear regulator.
Following through his predecessor’s plan, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is pushing to realign our strategy towards building nuclear power plants to meet the growing power demands and to reduce carbon emissions of the country.
The Marcos administration is working closely with international partners, including the United States and South Korea, to explore advanced nuclear technologies and ensure regulatory framework align with global safety standards.
Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims to initially have 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity 2032, which will then be increased to 2,400 MW by 2035 and to 4,800 MW by 2050.
Key Role in Nuclear Energy Development
Supporting the government’s thrust to explore and, eventually, deploy nuclear power plants in the country is Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), as it firms up efforts on nuclear energy development by venturing on partnerships to bolster power supply and to achieve long-term energy security.
Meralco is currently undertaking a feasibility study with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) for the potential deployment of one or more micro-modular reactor (MMR) energy systems in the country.
The power distributor is also pursuing initiatives on knowledge sharing, capability-building, and formal education in the highly specialized field of nuclear engineering. This year, Meralco is sending Filipino scholars to nuclear engineering institutions in the United States and China.
Further demonstrating its commitment to lead the private sector push to develop nuclear energy, Meralco has partnered with Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. and Samsung C&T Corporation Engineering & Construction (Samsung C&T) Group.
The agreements with the South Korean firms were presented and signed on the sidelines of The Philippines-Korea Business Forum in Manila, which forms part of the recent state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The partnerships also come on the heels of the agreement between the Philippines and South Korea to conduct a feasibility study on the revival of the BNPP.
“It has always been Meralco’s commitment to proactively support the Philippine government’s thrust to achieve energy security which is crucial to our national development. Partnering with reputable and dependable companies like Doosan [and Samsung] aligns well with our pursuit to continuously explore innovative energy solutions that we can adopt as we work towards ensuring availability of sufficient, affordable and reliable power to meet our country’s long-term goals,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Meralco and Doosan focuses on several key initiatives, including the potential deployment of nuclear power facilities in the country, such as the rehabilitation of the BNPP and the use of small modular reactors (SMRs).
“Our partnership with Meralco marks a significant milestone in advancing energy innovation and sustainability in the Philippines. By working together on transformative projects, this collaboration will contribute to the modernization of the country’s energy infrastructure and help ensure a stable and long-term supply of clean, reliable power. We are committed to being a strong and dependable partner to the Philippine power sector, supporting its continued growth and development,” Doosan Enerbility Vice Chairman Yeonin Jung said.
Meanwhile, Meralco’s MOU with Samsung C&T aims to advance the adoption of nuclear energy projects in the Philippines.
Specifically, both companies will share and discuss technical design and capabilities of nuclear technology, and the prevailing regulatory framework, energy landscape, and necessary grid infrastructure. The two companies will also explore the potential roll-out of a pilot demonstration project and other opportunities for nuclear power plant development.
“Through this MOU, Meralco stands to gain a comprehensive understanding of the critical aspects of nuclear energy development that will ensure that our future decisions are well-informed and aligned with international best practices. This aligns well with Meralco’s continuous efforts to work with global knowledge and technology partners to help us in our transition towards more diversified and sustainable energy sources,” Meralco Executive Vice President and COO Ronnie L. Aperocho said.
With its expertise as an international construction company and a strong nuclear energy know-how and unwavering commitment, Samsung C&T plans to actively engage on construction of large nuclear power plants projects and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) projects in Philippines.
“Our collaboration with Samsung C&T is a strategic move that cements our commitment to take an active role in contributing to the Philippine government’s efforts to integrate nuclear energy in the country’s future power supply mix. As we collectively work on the safe and secure adoption of this next generation technology, we remain focused on our ultimate goal of ensuring energy security and achieving sustainable and inclusive growth in the Philippines,” Pangilinan said.
Meralco’s latest partnerships reinforces the Philippines and Korea’s shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security.
As the biggest electric distribution utility and a major player in the energy industry, Meralco is leading the private sector push to develop nuclear energy in the country to address energy challenges and to power progress.