Marcos Manotoc expresses disappointment over VP Sara's statements

In a recent post from his official Facebook page, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc voiced his disappointment regarding Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent statements, particularly the mention of his mother, Senator Imee Marcos.

“Good afternoon kakailian! I’m very saddened by the recent statements of our dear VP Inday Sara Duterte,” Manotoc began, adding, “Most of all, I was shocked to hear that Senator Imee R. Marcos was included, as Sen. Imee has been a loyal friend and supporter to Sara for many years.”

Manotoc emphasized his surprise at the situation, noting that his personal interactions with the Vice President had always been cordial. “In my few interactions with VP Sara, she was always friendly and professional. It’s very disheartening to see her making things personal. As many say, this is just politics.”

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., the governor expressed hope for peace, saying, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Manotoc concluded his statement with a wish for Vice President Duterte, hoping she finds peace amidst the controversy. “We wish her well,” he added.