Marcos, Duterte to attend PCCI’s 50th PBC&E

Amid recent public spats, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte are set to attend the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), held from 22-23 October at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay.

In a statement, PCCI President Consul Enunina Mangio announced that over 1,500 local and foreign delegates are expected to participate in the event. This year’s PBC&E carries the theme “Embracing Innovation. Empowering Business. Enriching Lives,” focusing on the private sector's role in shaping the nation’s economic and social landscape.

“We appreciate and value the time and effort that our President and Vice President have extended to us. We are all excited to listen to them as we remain committed in our resolve to proactively collaborate with the government in pushing for policies that support and promote business competitiveness and growth,” Mangio said.

Vice President Duterte is scheduled to open the conference, deliver a keynote address, and present various PCCI awards, including the Legacy Award, Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award, Alfredo M. Yao Award, Injap Sia Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award, and the Tourism Award.

PBC Chairman Jude Aguilar highlighted that one of the conference’s key moments will be the presentation of policy recommendations to President Marcos. These recommendations, based on consultations with PCCI members, local chambers, and industry partners, focus on three critical areas: food security, human resource development, and investment generation. A copy of the resolutions will be released after their submission to the President.

Other notable speakers at the conference include Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore; Special Assistant to the President Frederick Go; DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian; DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.; Secretary Sonny Angara of DepEd; and AboitizPower Chief Corporate Services Officer Carlos Aboitiz.

The PBC&E, held annually by PCCI, aims to foster collaboration, share ideas, and create strategies that empower businesses and enrich the lives of stakeholders, communities, and the nation.