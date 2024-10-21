Mapua rookie takes spotlight

Rookie big man Chris Hubilla has been proving his worth as one of Mapua University’s pillars in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

With an average of 17.33 points, 7.33 rebounds, 4.33 assists, one steal, and 0.33 blocks in three games, the Sorsogon native is doing everything he can to help the Cardinals complete their redemption season.

The 6-foot-4 forward played a key role in helping Mapua post an 82-79 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on Tuesday after chipping in 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Hubilla again shone for the Cardinals three days later with his near triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, plus a steal and a block that helped them go past Letran College with an 86-78 victory.

Finally, he flirted with a double-double of 17 points and nine rebounds to go with his two assists to help Mapua eke out a 58-55 win over defending champion San Beda University last Sunday.

With impressive numbers and helping the Cardinals to three straight wins, Hubilla earned the nod of the Collegiate Press Corps for the NCAA Player of the Week award backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors from 15 to 20 October.

For Hubilla, this strong run of the Cardinals, who are in second place with a 10-3 win-loss record, wouldn’t be possible without their trust in one another.

“We are just doing our best. Our coaches told us to have faith in one another and believe that we can win,” Hubilla said.

“We worked hard for this. Everybody contributed and we all trusted one another.”

Hubilla bested the likes of Allen Liwag of College of Saint Benilde, Yukien Andrada of San Beda, Lorenz Capulong of Arellano University, and King Gurtiza of EAC for the weekly award voted upon and deliberated by the scribes covering the collegiate beat.